National Western Life Group (NASDAQ:NWLI) Lowered to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of National Western Life Group (NASDAQ:NWLI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of National Western Life Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Sunday, November 10th. TheStreet cut shares of National Western Life Group from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, December 9th.

Get National Western Life Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ NWLI opened at $266.00 on Tuesday. National Western Life Group has a 1 year low of $241.81 and a 1 year high of $314.25. The stock has a market cap of $967.18 million, a P/E ratio of 8.13 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $280.95 and a 200 day moving average of $268.24.

National Western Life Group (NASDAQ:NWLI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $5.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $173.17 million during the quarter. National Western Life Group had a net margin of 17.95% and a return on equity of 5.38%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NWLI. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in National Western Life Group in the third quarter worth about $50,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in National Western Life Group in the third quarter worth about $143,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in National Western Life Group by 23.9% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in National Western Life Group in the second quarter worth about $260,000. Finally, Man Group plc raised its holdings in National Western Life Group by 60.9% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. 80.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About National Western Life Group

National Western Life Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, National Western Life Insurance Company, operates as a stock life insurance company. It operates through Domestic Life Insurance, International Life Insurance, and Annuities segments. The company provides life insurance products for the savings and protection needs of policyholders; and annuity contracts for the asset accumulation and retirement needs of contract holders.

Read More: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for National Western Life Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Western Life Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.