Navios Maritime Acquisition (NYSE:NNA) Trading Down 11.1%

Shares of Navios Maritime Acquisition Co. (NYSE:NNA) traded down 11.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $5.53 and last traded at $5.63, 591,700 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 210% from the average session volume of 190,839 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.33.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Navios Maritime Acquisition from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.72, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.75 and its 200 day moving average is $7.29. The stock has a market cap of $85.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 2.47.

Navios Maritime Acquisition (NYSE:NNA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The shipping company reported ($3.64) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($3.15). The firm had revenue of $53.59 million for the quarter. Navios Maritime Acquisition had a negative return on equity of 13.09% and a negative net margin of 34.93%. As a group, analysts forecast that Navios Maritime Acquisition Co. will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 22.64%. Navios Maritime Acquisition’s dividend payout ratio is presently -15.83%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NNA. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Navios Maritime Acquisition by 123.2% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 84,780 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $534,000 after acquiring an additional 46,795 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Navios Maritime Acquisition in the second quarter valued at $98,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Navios Maritime Acquisition in the third quarter valued at $78,000. Institutional investors own 4.89% of the company’s stock.

Navios Maritime Acquisition Corporation provides marine transportation services worldwide. The company owns a fleet of crude oil, refined petroleum product, and chemical tankers. It charters its vessels to oil companies, refiners, and large vessel operators under long, medium, and short term charters.

