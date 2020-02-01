Netflix’s (NFLX) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) in a report published on Wednesday morning, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a $390.00 price objective on the Internet television network’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on NFLX. Nomura reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $330.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Aegis reiterated a hold rating and issued a $275.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. KeyCorp reiterated a hold rating on shares of Netflix in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Macquarie cut shares of Netflix from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the company from $375.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $380.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX traded down $2.65 on Wednesday, reaching $345.09. 5,209,347 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,084,602. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. Netflix has a 1-year low of $252.28 and a 1-year high of $385.99. The firm has a market cap of $151.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50-day moving average of $332.39 and a 200-day moving average of $305.54.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The Internet television network reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.78. Netflix had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 28.45%. The business had revenue of $5.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Netflix will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Reed Hastings sold 83,692 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.61, for a total transaction of $28,171,564.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 83,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,171,564.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NFLX. Albion Financial Group UT grew its stake in Netflix by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 2,145 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $694,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its stake in Netflix by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 200 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Netflix by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,877 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $502,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Netflix by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 660 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Netflix by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,105 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. 80.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

