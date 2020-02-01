Neurometrix Inc (NASDAQ:NURO) Given Average Recommendation of “Strong Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Neurometrix Inc (NASDAQ:NURO) have earned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports.

Analysts have set a 1 year consensus price target of $50.00 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post ($1.80) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Neurometrix an industry rank of 91 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

NURO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Neurometrix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. ValuEngine downgraded Neurometrix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Neurometrix in a report on Friday, October 18th.

NASDAQ NURO traded up $0.21 on Friday, reaching $3.05. The company had a trading volume of 178,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 233,394. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.13 and its 200-day moving average is $1.78. The stock has a market cap of $2.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 0.81. Neurometrix has a 52 week low of $2.52 and a 52 week high of $12.00.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Neurometrix stock. Sabby Management LLC boosted its stake in Neurometrix Inc (NASDAQ:NURO) by 15.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 934,212 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 124,730 shares during the quarter. Sabby Management LLC owned about 95.33% of Neurometrix worth $299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

About Neurometrix

NeuroMetrix, Inc, a healthcare company, develops and markets products for the detection, diagnosis, and monitoring of peripheral nerve and spinal cord disorders. The company develops wearable neuro-stimulation therapeutic devices and point-of-care neuropathy diagnostic tests to address chronic health conditions, including chronic pain, sleep disorders, and diabetes.

