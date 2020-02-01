New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) Lowered to Neutral at B. Riley

B. Riley downgraded shares of New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have $11.50 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $13.00. B. Riley also issued estimates for New York Community Bancorp’s Q1 2020 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.24 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.87 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.25 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.96 EPS.

NYCB has been the subject of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine raised New York Community Bancorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Stephens decreased their target price on New York Community Bancorp from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded New York Community Bancorp from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. New York Community Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $12.50.

Shares of NYCB stock remained flat at $$11.06 during trading hours on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 7,659,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,712,405. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.34. New York Community Bancorp has a 1-year low of $9.38 and a 1-year high of $13.79. The stock has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a PE ratio of 14.36, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.95.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. New York Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.40% and a net margin of 20.91%. The firm had revenue of $259.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $260.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that New York Community Bancorp will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 7th. New York Community Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 88.31%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NYCB. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in New York Community Bancorp by 40.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 31,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 8,981 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 33.5% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,853,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,493,000 after buying an additional 464,682 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 7.5% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 814,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,134,000 after buying an additional 56,708 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $12,988,000. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp increased its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 14.0% in the second quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 129,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after buying an additional 15,855 shares in the last quarter. 60.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for New York Community Bank that provides banking products and services in Metro New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Florida, and Arizona. The company offers various deposit products, including interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

