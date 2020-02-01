New York State Teachers Retirement System Decreases Holdings in Wendys Co (NASDAQ:WEN)

New York State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of Wendys Co (NASDAQ:WEN) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 326,703 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Wendys were worth $7,256,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WEN. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Wendys by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,909,065 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $58,123,000 after purchasing an additional 363,545 shares during the period. Man Group plc increased its position in Wendys by 72.2% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 769,447 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $15,374,000 after buying an additional 322,561 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its position in Wendys by 512.1% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 3,085 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 2,581 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Wendys by 1.1% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 305,751 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $6,109,000 after buying an additional 3,227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC raised its stake in shares of Wendys by 1.2% in the third quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 52,602 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,051,000 after buying an additional 624 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.10% of the company’s stock.

In other Wendys news, CEO Todd Allan Penegor sold 283,733 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.34, for a total value of $6,054,862.22. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 685,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,618,518.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Leigh A. Burnside sold 13,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.95, for a total transaction of $279,368.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 43,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $905,333.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Wendys stock opened at $21.67 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.62. Wendys Co has a 12-month low of $16.25 and a 12-month high of $22.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.97 and a 200 day moving average of $20.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.65.

Wendys (NASDAQ:WEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.04. Wendys had a net margin of 7.69% and a return on equity of 24.72%. The firm had revenue of $437.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $434.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Wendys Co will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on WEN. ValuEngine cut Wendys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Wendys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, November 25th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of Wendys from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Wendys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Wendys from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.07.

Wendys Company Profile

The Wendy's Company, together its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches. As of December 30, 2018, its restaurant system included 6,711 franchise restaurants, which comprise 353 owned and operated restaurants worldwide.

