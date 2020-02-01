New York State Teachers Retirement System Grows Stock Holdings in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 180,234 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,550 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.17% of Foot Locker worth $7,027,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FL. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of Foot Locker by 432.8% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 714 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Foot Locker by 364.9% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,111 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 872 shares during the period. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Foot Locker in the third quarter worth about $70,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Foot Locker by 19.6% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,812 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the period. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Foot Locker by 407.7% in the third quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 3,645 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 2,927 shares during the period. 95.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Foot Locker alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup upped their target price on Foot Locker from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Foot Locker in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group downgraded Foot Locker from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Foot Locker in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on Foot Locker from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.90.

Shares of FL stock opened at $37.97 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Foot Locker, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.12 and a 1-year high of $68.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $39.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.74.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 22nd. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. Foot Locker had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 21.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Foot Locker, Inc. will post 4.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 17th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 16th. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.27%.

Foot Locker Company Profile

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic shoes and apparel retailer. The company operates in two segments, Athletic Stores and Direct-to-Customers. The Athletic Stores segment retails athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, and equipment under various formats, including Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Footaction, Runners Point, Sidestep, and SIX:02.

Recommended Story: 52- Week Highs



Receive News & Ratings for Foot Locker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foot Locker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.