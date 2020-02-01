New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $7.92 Million Holdings in WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC)

New York State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its holdings in shares of WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,804 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 537 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.30% of WD-40 worth $7,922,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC increased its holdings in WD-40 by 621.1% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 137 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in WD-40 by 33,600.0% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 337 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in WD-40 by 1,508.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 386 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in WD-40 by 36.5% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 374 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in WD-40 by 10,125.0% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 409 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. 87.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get WD-40 alerts:

In other news, COO Steven A. Brass sold 677 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.14, for a total value of $128,047.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of WDFC opened at $186.82 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.30 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.84. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $192.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $186.47. WD-40 has a 52 week low of $153.91 and a 52 week high of $199.48.

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $98.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.00 million. WD-40 had a net margin of 13.03% and a return on equity of 36.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that WD-40 will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 17th were given a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. This is a positive change from WD-40’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 16th. WD-40’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.67%.

WDFC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered WD-40 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. BidaskClub lowered WD-40 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. DA Davidson lowered WD-40 from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $209.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered WD-40 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th.

About WD-40

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers multi-purpose maintenance products, including aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name for various consumer uses and industrial applications; specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand; and bicycle maintenance products comprising wet and dry chain lubricants, chain cleaners and degreasers, and foaming wash products for avid and recreational cyclists, bike enthusiasts, and mechanics under the WD-40 Bike brand name.

Further Reading: Correction

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WDFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC).

Receive News & Ratings for WD-40 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WD-40 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.