New York State Teachers Retirement System Purchases 11,155 Shares of Universal Forest Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI)

New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Universal Forest Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) by 7.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 159,961 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,155 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.26% of Universal Forest Products worth $7,630,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Universal Forest Products in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Universal Forest Products in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Universal Forest Products by 31.8% in the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,037 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Universal Forest Products by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,008 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in shares of Universal Forest Products in the 4th quarter worth approximately $98,000. Institutional investors own 81.55% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Patrick M. Benton sold 1,561 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.03, for a total value of $78,096.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 72,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,640,282.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director William G. Currie sold 3,030 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.15, for a total value of $151,954.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $752,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 10,591 shares of company stock valued at $531,251. 3.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of UFPI opened at $47.90 on Friday. Universal Forest Products, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.00 and a 1 year high of $52.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.23. The stock has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of 17.11 and a beta of 1.86.

UFPI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson increased their target price on Universal Forest Products to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Universal Forest Products to $44.00 in a report on Monday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Sidoti initiated coverage on Universal Forest Products in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, BidaskClub raised Universal Forest Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Universal Forest Products has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.50.

Universal Forest Products Company Profile

Universal Forest Products, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and wood-alternative products in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company offers preserved and unpreserved dimensional lumber; outdoor living products, including wood and wood composite decking and related accessories, and decorative lawn and garden products; and engineered wood components, which include roof and floor trusses, wall panels, engineered floor systems, I-joists, and lumber packages.

