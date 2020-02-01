New York State Teachers Retirement System Purchases 12,255 Shares of Science Applications International Corp (NYSE:SAIC)

New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Science Applications International Corp (NYSE:SAIC) by 14.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 96,252 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,255 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.17% of Science Applications International worth $8,376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Campbell Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Science Applications International by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Campbell Wealth Management now owns 4,789 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Science Applications International by 1.4% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 15,714 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,373,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Science Applications International by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 14,485 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in shares of Science Applications International during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Science Applications International by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 2,603 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SAIC opened at $87.77 on Friday. Science Applications International Corp has a twelve month low of $66.74 and a twelve month high of $96.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $89.35 and its 200 day moving average is $85.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The company has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a PE ratio of 33.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.29.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The information technology services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.04). Science Applications International had a return on equity of 22.10% and a net margin of 2.62%. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.35 EPS. Science Applications International’s quarterly revenue was up 38.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Science Applications International Corp will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 17th were issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 16th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.37%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Science Applications International in a report on Monday, January 27th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on shares of Science Applications International in a report on Thursday, December 5th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Science Applications International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Science Applications International in a report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of Science Applications International from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.80.

About Science Applications International

Science Applications International Corp. engages in the provision of full life cycle services and solutions in the technical, engineering, intelligence, and enterprise information technology markets. It offers technology and equipment platform integration; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services such as the design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, and sustainment and security of its customer’s information technology infrastructure.

