New York State Teachers Retirement System Reduces Stock Holdings in J & J Snack Foods Corp (NASDAQ:JJSF)

New York State Teachers Retirement System reduced its stake in J & J Snack Foods Corp (NASDAQ:JJSF) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,022 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in J & J Snack Foods were worth $7,743,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in J & J Snack Foods by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC increased its stake in J & J Snack Foods by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 3,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in J & J Snack Foods by 2.2% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $928,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in J & J Snack Foods by 6.1% in the third quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 3.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $621,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.56% of the company’s stock.

JJSF stock opened at $165.84 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.44 and a beta of 0.32. J & J Snack Foods Corp has a twelve month low of $148.43 and a twelve month high of $196.84. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $183.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $185.97.

J & J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $311.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $309.50 million. J & J Snack Foods had a net margin of 7.88% and a return on equity of 11.54%. J & J Snack Foods’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.24 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that J & J Snack Foods Corp will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th were issued a $0.575 dividend. This is an increase from J & J Snack Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 19th. J & J Snack Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.46%.

In related news, Director Sidney R. Brown sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.90, for a total transaction of $260,260.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Gerald B. Shreiber sold 1,947 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.92, for a total value of $365,880.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 21.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

JJSF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub raised J & J Snack Foods from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 25th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on J & J Snack Foods in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded J & J Snack Foods from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Consumer Edge downgraded J & J Snack Foods from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. J & J Snack Foods presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $204.50.

J & J Snack Foods Company Profile

J & J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures, markets, and distributes nutritional snack foods and beverages in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. It operates in three segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. The company offers soft pretzels under the SUPERPRETZEL, PRETZEL FILLERS, PRETZELFILS, GOURMET TWISTS, MR.

