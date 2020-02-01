New York State Teachers Retirement System Reduces Stock Holdings in Stifel Financial Corp (NYSE:SF)

New York State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its position in Stifel Financial Corp (NYSE:SF) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 110,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.16% of Stifel Financial worth $6,726,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Stifel Financial in the third quarter worth about $38,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in Stifel Financial by 22.1% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Stifel Financial in the third quarter worth about $84,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its position in Stifel Financial by 9.1% in the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Stifel Financial in the third quarter worth about $257,000. 85.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Stifel Financial alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on SF. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on Stifel Financial from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Stifel Financial from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.60.

NYSE SF opened at $64.69 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $62.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Stifel Financial Corp has a 52 week low of $46.78 and a 52 week high of $66.76. The company has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.32 and a beta of 1.90.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $944.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $857.35 million. Stifel Financial had a return on equity of 14.68% and a net margin of 13.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.57 earnings per share.

In other Stifel Financial news, insider Victor Nesi sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.06, for a total value of $243,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 173,466 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,285,697.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Allen Brautigam sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.63, for a total value of $59,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 31,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,858,726.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,064 shares of company stock valued at $2,755,557 in the last quarter. 3.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Stifel Financial Profile

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other.

Further Reading: Hedge Funds Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stifel Financial Corp (NYSE:SF).

Receive News & Ratings for Stifel Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stifel Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.