New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 3,800 Shares of SLM Corp (NASDAQ:SLM)

New York State Teachers Retirement System decreased its holdings in SLM Corp (NASDAQ:SLM) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 827,930 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 3,800 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.20% of SLM worth $7,377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SLM. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new position in SLM in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of SLM in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of SLM by 85.0% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 5,314 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 2,442 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SLM in the third quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of SLM by 10.7% during the third quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 19,511 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 1,881 shares during the last quarter. 98.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SLM. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of SLM from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of SLM in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of SLM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of SLM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded shares of SLM from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.75.

In related news, Director Earl A. Goode sold 7,323 shares of SLM stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.24, for a total transaction of $82,310.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SLM stock opened at $10.92 on Friday. SLM Corp has a one year low of $7.76 and a one year high of $11.84. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.40, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.43.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The credit services provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.03. SLM had a return on equity of 20.27% and a net margin of 24.30%. The firm had revenue of $419.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $411.71 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that SLM Corp will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. SLM’s dividend payout ratio is 9.45%.

SLM Company Profile

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a saving, planning, and paying for college company in the United States. The company originates and services private education loans to students or their families. It also offers retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market deposit accounts, and high yield savings accounts; omnibus accounts; and a consumer savings network that provides financial rewards on everyday purchases to help families save for college.

