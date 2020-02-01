New York State Teachers Retirement System Trims Stock Position in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL)

New York State Teachers Retirement System cut its holdings in shares of Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 98,175 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Omnicell were worth $8,023,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in OMCL. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Omnicell during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Omnicell by 217.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 226,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,461,000 after acquiring an additional 155,049 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in Omnicell by 9.9% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 6,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Omnicell during the second quarter worth about $449,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Omnicell by 6.9% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 34,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,000,000 after acquiring an additional 2,252 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.44% of the company’s stock.

In other Omnicell news, EVP Scott Peter Seidelmann sold 2,833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $212,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,974,975. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Randall A. Lipps sold 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.41, for a total value of $1,953,840.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 116,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,481,497.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 58,177 shares of company stock valued at $4,651,960. Insiders own 2.77% of the company’s stock.

OMCL stock opened at $81.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.09. Omnicell, Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.92 and a 1 year high of $92.59. The firm has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.00.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine lowered Omnicell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on Omnicell from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. TheStreet upgraded Omnicell from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $95.00 target price (up previously from $91.00) on shares of Omnicell in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Dougherty & Co increased their target price on Omnicell from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.75.

Omnicell Profile

Omnicell, Inc provides medication and supply dispensing automation, central pharmacy automation, analytics software, and medication adherence solutions for the healthcare industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Automation and Analytics, and Medication Adherence. The Automation and Analytics segment offers central pharmacy automation solutions, including automated storage and retrieval systems, such as XR2 Automated Central Pharmacy System, a building block of autonomous pharmacy vision; IV compounding robots and workflow management systems; inventory management software; and controlled substance management systems.

