Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM) Shares Bought by Sicart Associates LLC

Sicart Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 41,406 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Sicart Associates LLC’s holdings in Newmont Goldcorp were worth $1,799,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its stake in Newmont Goldcorp by 1.0% during the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 26,150 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $991,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. grew its stake in shares of Newmont Goldcorp by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 32,343 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,405,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC grew its stake in shares of Newmont Goldcorp by 4.3% in the third quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 7,654 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Washington Trust Bank grew its stake in shares of Newmont Goldcorp by 3.4% in the third quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 9,503 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Newmont Goldcorp by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 37,679 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,637,000 after buying an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.79% of the company’s stock.

NEM traded up $0.09 on Friday, reaching $45.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,670,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,865,405. The stock has a market cap of $36.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.21 and a beta of -0.02. Newmont Goldcorp Corp has a 1 year low of $29.77 and a 1 year high of $45.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The business’s 50 day moving average is $42.81 and its 200 day moving average is $39.71.

Newmont Goldcorp (NYSE:NEM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. Newmont Goldcorp had a net margin of 25.42% and a return on equity of 4.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Newmont Goldcorp Corp will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Newmont Goldcorp declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, December 2nd that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the basic materials company to buy up to 3.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Newmont Goldcorp news, EVP Stephen P. Gottesfeld sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $450,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 163,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,353,180. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO John Kitlen sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.51, for a total value of $27,382.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 40,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,475,843.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,070 shares of company stock valued at $1,871,414 in the last three months. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays set a $45.00 target price on Newmont Goldcorp and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. ValuEngine upgraded Newmont Goldcorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. TheStreet upgraded Newmont Goldcorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Newmont Goldcorp in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Newmont Goldcorp from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.36.

Newmont Mining Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the mining industry. The company primarily acquires, develops, explores for, and produces gold, copper, and silver. Its operations and/or assets are located in the United States, Australia, Peru, Ghana, and Suriname. As of December 31, 2018, the company had proven and probable gold reserves of 65.4 million ounces and an aggregate land position of approximately 24,000 square miles.

