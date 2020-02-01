Newpark Resources (NYSE:NR) Shares Gap Down to $5.14

Shares of Newpark Resources Inc (NYSE:NR) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $5.25, but opened at $5.14. Newpark Resources shares last traded at $5.00, with a volume of 2,927,400 shares trading hands.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded Newpark Resources from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Raymond James set a $9.00 price target on Newpark Resources and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Newpark Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Newpark Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.17.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 3.89 and a quick ratio of 2.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $448.57 million, a PE ratio of 33.33 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.56.

Newpark Resources (NYSE:NR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.09). Newpark Resources had a net margin of 1.68% and a return on equity of 3.50%. The business had revenue of $202.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Newpark Resources Inc will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Paul L. Howes acquired 15,000 shares of Newpark Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.84 per share, with a total value of $87,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 855,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,995,267.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Douglas L. White sold 6,145 shares of Newpark Resources stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.07, for a total value of $37,300.15. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 47,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $288,810.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Newpark Resources in the third quarter worth $195,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Newpark Resources by 3.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,170,991 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,689,000 after purchasing an additional 39,368 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Newpark Resources by 1.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,254,746 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $68,671,000 after purchasing an additional 146,060 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in Newpark Resources by 76.5% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 63,615 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 27,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Newpark Resources by 16.4% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 176,877 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after purchasing an additional 24,900 shares during the last quarter. 99.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Newpark Resources Company Profile (NYSE:NR)

Newpark Resources, Inc provides products, rentals, and services primarily to the oil and natural gas exploration and production industry. It operates through two segments, Fluids Systems, and Mats and Integrated Services. The Fluids Systems segment offers drilling and completion fluids solutions, and technical services to customers in the North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific regions.

