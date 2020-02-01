NEXT Financial Group Inc Buys 352 Shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS)

NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) by 193.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 534 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Equity Lifestyle Properties were worth $38,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ELS. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Equity Lifestyle Properties in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Equity Lifestyle Properties by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 174,385 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,161,000 after acquiring an additional 908 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in Equity Lifestyle Properties by 118.4% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 5,337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $648,000 after acquiring an additional 2,893 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association increased its position in Equity Lifestyle Properties by 177.9% in the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 51,490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,248,000 after acquiring an additional 32,964 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Equity Lifestyle Properties by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 96,862 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,754,000 after acquiring an additional 20,868 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Equity Lifestyle Properties alerts:

NYSE:ELS opened at $72.75 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $70.30 and its 200-day moving average is $98.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.04. Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $51.67 and a 52 week high of $74.55. The firm has a market cap of $13.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.39, a P/E/G ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 0.18.

Equity Lifestyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.22). Equity Lifestyle Properties had a net margin of 27.53% and a return on equity of 22.05%. The firm had revenue of $258.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $254.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Patrick Waite sold 5,994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.17, for a total value of $432,586.98. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 199,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,388,821.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ELS. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine cut shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.25.

Equity Lifestyle Properties Profile

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 28, 2019, we own or have an interest in 409 quality properties in 33 states and British Columbia consisting of 153,984 sites.

Featured Article: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS).

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Lifestyle Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Lifestyle Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.