NEXT Financial Group Inc Has $28,000 Stock Position in SPDR Russell 1000 Low Volatility Focus ETF (NYSEARCA:ONEV)

NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in SPDR Russell 1000 Low Volatility Focus ETF (NYSEARCA:ONEV) by 436.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 327 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in SPDR Russell 1000 Low Volatility Focus ETF were worth $28,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Russell 1000 Low Volatility Focus ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $254,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Russell 1000 Low Volatility Focus ETF by 70.3% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 2,245 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in SPDR Russell 1000 Low Volatility Focus ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $617,000. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in SPDR Russell 1000 Low Volatility Focus ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $706,000. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Russell 1000 Low Volatility Focus ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $951,000.

Get SPDR Russell 1000 Low Volatility Focus ETF alerts:

ONEV opened at $84.80 on Friday. SPDR Russell 1000 Low Volatility Focus ETF has a 12 month low of $72.51 and a 12 month high of $88.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.90.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ONEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Russell 1000 Low Volatility Focus ETF (NYSEARCA:ONEV).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Russell 1000 Low Volatility Focus ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Russell 1000 Low Volatility Focus ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.