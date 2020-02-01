NEXT Financial Group Inc Makes New $40,000 Investment in Transportadora de Gas del Sur SA ADR (NYSE:TGS)

NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur SA ADR (NYSE:TGS) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 5,580 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Transportadora de Gas del Sur by 10.6% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 59,274 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its position in Transportadora de Gas del Sur by 88.4% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 15,634 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 7,334 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden raised its position in Transportadora de Gas del Sur by 10.7% in the third quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 77,800 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $661,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Transportadora de Gas del Sur by 23.4% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 56,959 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $823,000 after purchasing an additional 10,794 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Transportadora de Gas del Sur in the second quarter valued at $223,000. 10.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:TGS opened at $6.19 on Friday. Transportadora de Gas del Sur SA ADR has a 52 week low of $5.53 and a 52 week high of $17.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $947.13 million, a P/E ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.52.

Transportadora de Gas del Sur (NYSE:TGS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The energy company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01. The company had revenue of $185.52 million for the quarter. Transportadora de Gas del Sur had a return on equity of 40.37% and a net margin of 39.60%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Transportadora de Gas del Sur SA ADR will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TGS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Transportadora de Gas del Sur from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. ValuEngine downgraded Transportadora de Gas del Sur from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Transportadora de Gas del Sur presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.25.

Transportadora de Gas del Sur SA provides natural gas transportation and distribution services in Argentina. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Transportation, Liquids Production and Commercialization, Other Services, and Telecommunications. The Natural Gas Transportation segment transports natural gas through 5,706 miles of pipeline system to distribution companies, power plants, and industrial customers.

