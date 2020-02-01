NEXT Financial Group Inc Purchases New Shares in Enel Chile SA – (NYSE:ENIC)

NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Enel Chile SA – (NYSE:ENIC) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 8,866 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Enel Chile by 5.4% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,694 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 2,840 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Enel Chile by 19.0% during the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,657 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 3,298 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Enel Chile by 28.7% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 32,791 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 7,311 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Enel Chile by 2.7% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 311,678 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after buying an additional 8,200 shares during the period. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in Enel Chile by 1,414.3% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 15,173 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 14,171 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Enel Chile stock opened at $4.72 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.42. Enel Chile SA – has a 12 month low of $3.58 and a 12 month high of $5.62.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Enel Chile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th.

About Enel Chile

Enel Chile SA, an electricity utility company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Chile. The company operates through Generation Business and Distribution Business segments. It transmits and distributes electricity in 33 municipalities of the Santiago metropolitan region.

