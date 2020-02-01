NEXT Financial Group Inc Raises Stock Holdings in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG)

NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) by 160.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,232 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,991 shares during the quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in PG&E were worth $35,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Monarch Alternative Capital LP increased its stake in shares of PG&E by 135.1% in the third quarter. Monarch Alternative Capital LP now owns 4,000,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000,000 after buying an additional 2,298,390 shares during the period. Periscope Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PG&E in the third quarter worth $156,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of PG&E by 846.0% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 348,953 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,490,000 after buying an additional 312,065 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of PG&E by 13.8% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 27,552 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 3,347 shares during the period. Finally, GVO Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of PG&E by 143.5% in the third quarter. GVO Asset Management Ltd now owns 280,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,800,000 after buying an additional 165,000 shares during the period. 89.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of PG&E from $23.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of PG&E in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Wolfe Research reissued a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of PG&E in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Citigroup raised shares of PG&E from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of PG&E from $9.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.08.

Shares of PG&E stock opened at $15.21 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.29. The company has a market cap of $8.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.73, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.55. PG&E Co. has a 12-month low of $3.55 and a 12-month high of $25.19.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.10. PG&E had a negative net margin of 66.15% and a positive return on equity of 18.81%. The business had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.39 billion. Analysts predict that PG&E Co. will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PG&E Company Profile

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and agricultural customers in northern and central California, the United States. The company's electricity distribution network consists of approximately 107,000 circuit miles of distribution lines, 50 transmission switching substations, and 769 distribution substations; and electricity transmission network comprises approximately 18,000 circuit miles of interconnected transmission lines and 84 electric transmission substations.

