NEXT Financial Group Inc Sells 276 Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

NEXT Financial Group Inc trimmed its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) by 53.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 245 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 276 shares during the quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $37,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 28.5% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 15,181 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $2,298,000 after purchasing an additional 3,368 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 343.9% during the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 11,319 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $1,713,000 after purchasing an additional 8,769 shares in the last quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. now owns 94,824 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $14,354,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 40.1% during the fourth quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 433 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeworth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the fourth quarter worth $1,800,000. 86.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PXD stock opened at $135.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 1 year low of $114.79 and a 1 year high of $178.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $147.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $134.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.25, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.27.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The oil and gas development company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.02 by ($0.03). Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 7.88% and a return on equity of 9.86%. The business had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.07 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 7.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is currently 27.89%.

In other Pioneer Natural Resources news, VP Christopher M. Paulsen sold 1,623 shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.31, for a total value of $234,215.13. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,421,164.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Mark Stephen Berg sold 2,000 shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.90, for a total transaction of $267,800.00. Insiders sold a total of 8,323 shares of company stock worth $1,173,258 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PXD. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $168.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $176.00 to $167.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 4th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $191.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $197.00 to $188.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.06.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas, the Eagle Ford Shale play in South Texas, the Raton field in southeast Colorado, and the West Panhandle field in the Texas Panhandle.

