NF Energy Saving (NASDAQ:BIMI) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of NF Energy Saving Corp (NASDAQ:BIMI) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 860,500 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 351% from the previous session’s volume of 190,741 shares.The stock last traded at $2.89 and had previously closed at $2.71.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded NF Energy Saving from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.82.

NF Energy Saving (NASDAQ:BIMI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. NF Energy Saving had a negative net margin of 278.72% and a negative return on equity of 164.67%. The company had revenue of $0.21 million for the quarter.

NF Energy Saving Company Profile (NASDAQ:BIMI)

NF Energy Saving Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of energy-saving and intelligent flow control equipment in the People's Republic of China. The company manufactures large diameter energy efficient intelligent flow control systems for thermal and nuclear power generation plants, and national and regional water supply projects, as well as for municipal water, gas, and heat supply pipeline networks.

