NFI Group (TSE:NFI) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $28.07

NFI Group Inc (TSE:NFI) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.07 and traded as high as $30.57. NFI Group shares last traded at $30.40, with a volume of 286,598 shares changing hands.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial cut their price target on NFI Group from C$37.00 to C$34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 14th. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of NFI Group from C$36.50 to C$37.50 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.59. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$28.26 and a 200 day moving average price of C$28.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 176.30, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.99.

NFI Group (TSE:NFI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported C$0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.63 by C($0.31). The company had revenue of C$964.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$985.34 million. Research analysts forecast that NFI Group Inc will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. NFI Group’s payout ratio is 115.63%.

About NFI Group

NFI Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures heavy-duty transit buses, medium-duty buses, low-floor cutaway buses, and motor coaches in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Transit Bus and Motor Coach Manufacturing Operations; and Aftermarket Operations. The Transit Bus and Motor Coach Manufacturing Operations segment designs, manufactures, and sells heavy-duty transit buses, motor coaches, medium-duty buses and cutaways.

