Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Chegg Inc (NYSE:CHGG)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Chegg Inc (NYSE:CHGG) by 39.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 995 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chegg were worth $38,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Chegg by 3,216.4% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 470,530 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,092,000 after purchasing an additional 456,342 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Chegg by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 180,826 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,416,000 after purchasing an additional 2,159 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Chegg by 2.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,334,594 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,921,000 after purchasing an additional 44,975 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chegg in the third quarter worth $625,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chegg by 545.3% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,776 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 6,571 shares during the last quarter.

Chegg stock opened at $41.23 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a PE ratio of -343.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 9.50 and a current ratio of 9.50. Chegg Inc has a one year low of $28.29 and a one year high of $48.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $40.08 and a 200 day moving average of $37.70.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $94.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.04 million. Chegg had a positive return on equity of 9.53% and a negative net margin of 3.27%. Chegg’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Chegg Inc will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Northland Securities assumed coverage on Chegg in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine upgraded Chegg from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Chegg from to and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chegg from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Chegg in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.58.

In related news, CEO Daniel Rosensweig sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.60, for a total transaction of $5,490,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,322,754 shares in the company, valued at $85,012,796.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael A. Osier sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.74, for a total value of $349,920.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 424,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,578,171.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 825,540 shares of company stock valued at $32,111,685. 5.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Chegg, Inc operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students on their journey from high school to college and into their career with tools designed to help them pass their test, pass their class, and save money on required materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include digital products and services; and required materials that comprise its print textbooks and eTextbooks.

