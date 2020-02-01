Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Buys 220 Shares of Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) by 68.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 540 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cornerstone OnDemand were worth $32,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand by 4.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,332,007 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $250,953,000 after purchasing an additional 192,091 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand by 3.4% during the third quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 542,073 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,716,000 after purchasing an additional 17,908 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,918,000. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA grew its stake in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand by 18.8% during the third quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 518,983 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,451,000 after purchasing an additional 82,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand during the third quarter valued at approximately $21,507,000. 92.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ CSOD opened at $58.80 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -209.99 and a beta of 1.14. Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.81 and a fifty-two week high of $64.45.

Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The software maker reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $145.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.06 million. Cornerstone OnDemand had a negative net margin of 2.95% and a positive return on equity of 13.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CSOD shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays upgraded shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $71.00 in a report on Friday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Cornerstone OnDemand in a report on Thursday, November 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Cornerstone OnDemand presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.88.

In other Cornerstone OnDemand news, CEO Adam L. Miller sold 16,167 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.21, for a total value of $1,005,749.07. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,848,299 shares in the company, valued at $114,982,680.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam L. Miller sold 11,534 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.77, for a total transaction of $666,319.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,063,613 shares in the company, valued at $119,214,923.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 144,899 shares of company stock worth $8,725,587. Company insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides learning and human capital management software through software-as-a-service model worldwide. Its enterprise human capital management platform comprises four product suites, such as Recruiting Suite that helps organizations to attract, hire, and onboard the right employees; Learning Suite, which provides robust, a modern learning management software to supports compliance, knowledge sharing, and employee-driven development training; Performance Suite that provides tools to manage goal setting, performance reviews, competency assessments, development plans, continuous feedback, compensation management, and succession planning; and HR Administration Suite, which provides an aggregated view of all employee data with workforce planning, self-service management, and compliance reporting capabilities.

