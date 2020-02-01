Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Buys 968 Shares of Gladstone Land Corp (NASDAQ:LAND)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gladstone Land Corp (NASDAQ:LAND) by 36.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,617 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 968 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Gladstone Land were worth $47,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Gladstone Land by 35.1% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,892 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in Gladstone Land by 244.4% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 5,204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 3,693 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in Gladstone Land by 817.2% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 6,856 shares during the last quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC bought a new stake in Gladstone Land during the fourth quarter worth approximately $152,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Gladstone Land during the third quarter worth approximately $191,000. 32.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LAND has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Gladstone Land from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, November 16th. Wedbush initiated coverage on Gladstone Land in a research note on Friday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.38 price objective on the stock. Aegis reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Gladstone Land in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Gladstone Land in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Gladstone Land from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:LAND opened at $13.23 on Friday. Gladstone Land Corp has a 1 year low of $11.30 and a 1 year high of $13.76. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $277.00 million, a PE ratio of -73.50 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 20th will be given a dividend of $0.0447 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 19th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.05%. Gladstone Land’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 105.88%.

Gladstone Land Company Profile

Gladstone Land is a publicly-traded real estate investment trust that invests in farmland and farm-related properties located in major agricultural markets in the U.S., which it leases to unrelated third-party farmer-tenants. The Company reports the current fair value of its farmland on a quarterly basis; as of December 31, 2018, its estimated net asset value was $12.88 per share.

