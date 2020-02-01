Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $45,000 Stock Position in Kraton Corp (NYSE:KRA)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Kraton Corp (NYSE:KRA) by 47.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,760 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kraton were worth $45,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of KRA. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Kraton during the 2nd quarter worth about $6,166,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Kraton by 94.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 298,618 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $9,278,000 after purchasing an additional 145,015 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Kraton by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,529,351 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $109,657,000 after purchasing an additional 114,836 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Kraton by 204.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 97,086 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,124,000 after purchasing an additional 65,185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC bought a new stake in Kraton during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,831,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Kraton alerts:

Shares of KRA stock opened at $16.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $521.53 million, a PE ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 2.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.23 and a 200-day moving average of $26.03. Kraton Corp has a one year low of $16.40 and a one year high of $40.76.

KRA has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine raised Kraton from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Kraton from $25.00 to $17.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 11th. SunTrust Banks raised Kraton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Macquarie set a $33.00 price target on Kraton and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Kraton from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.25.

In other news, SVP Melinda Scissors Conley sold 4,493 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.71, for a total value of $115,515.03. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 33,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $857,505.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Chris H. Russell sold 4,241 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.46, for a total value of $103,734.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $181,321.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 48,230 shares of company stock valued at $1,184,927. 3.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Kraton

Kraton Corporation manufactures and sells styrenic block copolymers and other engineered polymers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Polymer and Chemical. The Polymer segment offers performance products, including styrene-butadiene-styrene and styrene-isoprene-styrene; and specialty polymers, such as hydrogenated styrenic block copolymers, as well as isoprene rubber and isoprene rubber latex for use in medical and personal care products, adhesives, tackifiers, paints, and coatings.

Further Reading: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kraton Corp (NYSE:KRA).

Receive News & Ratings for Kraton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kraton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.