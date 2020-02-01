Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) by 41.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 830 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 580 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exponent were worth $57,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EXPO. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Exponent by 787.0% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 612 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Exponent by 7.2% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 25,899 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,516,000 after acquiring an additional 1,737 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Exponent by 82.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 359,112 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $21,023,000 after acquiring an additional 162,208 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Exponent by 27.5% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 11,845 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $693,000 after acquiring an additional 2,557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Exponent by 15.0% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 8,447 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $494,000 after acquiring an additional 1,101 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.16% of the company’s stock.

In other Exponent news, VP Harri Kytomaa sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.56, for a total value of $110,808.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 7,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $467,794.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul R. Johnston sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.76, for a total value of $446,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 95,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,089,526.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 75,419 shares of company stock worth $4,835,853. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:EXPO opened at $72.77 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $70.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.04. Exponent, Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.10 and a 1-year high of $74.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.48 and a quick ratio of 3.48. The firm has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.50 and a beta of 0.40.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on EXPO shares. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Exponent in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Exponent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Exponent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.25.

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company worldwide. Its services include analysis of product development, product recall, regulatory compliance, and the discovery of potential problems related to products, people, property, and impending litigation.

