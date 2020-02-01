Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 6,000 Shares of CNX Resources Corp (NYSE:CNX)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in CNX Resources Corp (NYSE:CNX) by 480.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,250 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in CNX Resources were worth $64,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CNX. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of CNX Resources by 29.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,326,024 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $35,821,000 after acquiring an additional 752,984 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in CNX Resources by 0.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 222,751 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,629,000 after purchasing an additional 1,508 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in CNX Resources by 1.5% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 247,703 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,811,000 after purchasing an additional 3,572 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in CNX Resources in the second quarter valued at $5,657,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in CNX Resources by 7.4% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 22,999 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,579 shares during the period.

CNX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on CNX Resources in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. They issued a “sector weight” rating and a $7.11 price objective for the company. ValuEngine upgraded CNX Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. CNX Resources has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.53.

NYSE CNX opened at $7.23 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 0.65. CNX Resources Corp has a twelve month low of $6.14 and a twelve month high of $13.48. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.49. The business had revenue of $508.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $386.35 million. CNX Resources had a return on equity of 3.16% and a net margin of 15.83%. CNX Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that CNX Resources Corp will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CNX Resources Profile

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas primarily in the Appalachian Basin. The company operates through two divisions, Exploration and Production (E&P), and Midstream. The E&P division produces pipeline quality natural gas primarily to gas wholesalers.

