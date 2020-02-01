Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 46,000 J C Penney Company Inc (NYSE:JCP)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in J C Penney Company Inc (NYSE:JCP) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 46,000 shares of the department store operator’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its position in J C Penney by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 136,777 shares of the department store operator’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 10,753 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its position in J C Penney by 80.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 44,761 shares of the department store operator’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 19,964 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in J C Penney in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in J C Penney in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in J C Penney by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,013,870 shares of the department store operator’s stock valued at $901,000 after buying an additional 48,571 shares during the period. 59.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of J C Penney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th.

Shares of JCP opened at $0.75 on Friday. J C Penney Company Inc has a twelve month low of $0.53 and a twelve month high of $1.91. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $238.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.10 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.90.

J C Penney (NYSE:JCP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 15th. The department store operator reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.25. J C Penney had a negative net margin of 1.92% and a negative return on equity of 24.09%. The business had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.43 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.52) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that J C Penney Company Inc will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

J C Penney Profile

J. C. Penney Company, Inc, through its subsidiary J. C. Penney Corporation, Inc, sells merchandise through department stores. The company primarily sells family apparel and footwear, accessories, fine and fashion jewelry, beauty products, and home furnishings; and provides services, including styling salon, optical, portrait photography, and custom decorating services.

