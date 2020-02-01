Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Trims Position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SUPN)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SUPN) by 84.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,567 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 8,203 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals were worth $37,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SUPN. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,345,217 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $176,873,000 after buying an additional 49,676 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 33.0% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 20,250 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $670,000 after buying an additional 5,026 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 144.6% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 8,425 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 4,980 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 2,491.0% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 310,612 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,278,000 after buying an additional 298,624 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 8.5% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,079,001 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,705,000 after buying an additional 84,846 shares during the period. 93.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Supernus Pharmaceuticals alerts:

NASDAQ SUPN opened at $22.87 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc has a twelve month low of $19.35 and a twelve month high of $43.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 11.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.68 and its 200 day moving average is $26.11.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.05). Supernus Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 21.02% and a net margin of 25.92%. The company had revenue of $102.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.70 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $55.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $46.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Berenberg Bank lowered Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.86.

About Supernus Pharmaceuticals

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system diseases in the United States. It offers Oxtellar XR, an extended-release oxcarbazepine for use in the treatment of epilepsy; and Trokendi XR, an extended-release topiramate, which is used for the treatment of epilepsy and migraine.

See Also: Hedge Funds Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SUPN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SUPN).

Receive News & Ratings for Supernus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Supernus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.