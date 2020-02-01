NK Lukoil PAO (OTCMKTS:LUKOY) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of NK Lukoil PAO (OTCMKTS:LUKOY) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of NK Lukoil PAO from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th.

Shares of LUKOY opened at $102.13 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.70. The company has a market capitalization of $71.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.73 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.39. NK Lukoil PAO has a 1 year low of $74.98 and a 1 year high of $108.87.

NK Lukoil PAO (OTCMKTS:LUKOY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 25th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $4.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $30.21 billion for the quarter. NK Lukoil PAO had a net margin of 8.53% and a return on equity of 16.82%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in NK Lukoil PAO by 7.4% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 106,464 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $8,945,000 after purchasing an additional 7,302 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in NK Lukoil PAO by 0.3% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 410,072 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $34,050,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430 shares during the period. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc raised its stake in NK Lukoil PAO by 1.8% during the third quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc now owns 128,628 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $10,641,000 after purchasing an additional 2,275 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in NK Lukoil PAO by 16.0% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 260,627 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $21,562,000 after purchasing an additional 35,967 shares during the period. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in NK Lukoil PAO during the third quarter worth approximately $678,000. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PJSC LUKOIL, together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploration, production, refining, marketing, and distribution of oil and gas. The company's Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces primarily crude oil. Its Refining, Marketing and Distribution segment processes crude oil into refined products; purchases, sells, and transports crude oil and refined petroleum products; refines and sells chemical products; and produces and distributes steam and electricity, as well as provides related services.

