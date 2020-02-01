Noku Trading Down 4.2% Over Last 7 Days (NOKU)

Noku (CURRENCY:NOKU) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on February 1st. During the last seven days, Noku has traded down 4.2% against the US dollar. One Noku token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0195 or 0.00000207 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). Noku has a total market capitalization of $462,641.00 and $510.00 worth of Noku was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Noku Token Profile

Noku launched on December 4th, 2017. Noku’s total supply is 99,999,976 tokens and its circulating supply is 23,777,028 tokens. Noku’s official Twitter account is @NokuTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here . Noku’s official website is www.noku.io

Buying and Selling Noku

Noku can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Noku directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Noku should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Noku using one of the exchanges listed above.

