Nomura (NYSE:NMR) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nomura (NYSE:NMR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $5.75 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “NOMURA HLDG-ADR is a leading financial services group in Japan and has worldwide operations, providing a wide range of value-added financial services and competitive products. These include brokerage, trading, underwriting, M&A financial advisory services, merchant banking, and development and management of investment trusts and investment advisory services to diversified clients such as individuals, corporations, financial institutions, governments and governmental agencies. “

NMR has been the topic of several other reports. ValuEngine lowered Nomura from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. TheStreet raised Nomura from a d rating to a c rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $5.75.

NYSE:NMR traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.14. The company had a trading volume of 161,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 112,090. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.98. Nomura has a 1 year low of $3.05 and a 1 year high of $5.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.36 and a beta of 1.43.

Nomura (NYSE:NMR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter. Nomura had a return on equity of 3.89% and a net margin of 5.73%. The company had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Nomura will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NMR. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nomura during the third quarter worth about $45,000. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nomura during the third quarter worth about $47,000. A.R.T. Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Nomura by 30.6% during the second quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC now owns 13,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 3,208 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of Nomura during the third quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Clarius Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nomura during the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Nomura

Nomura Holdings, Inc provides various financial services to individuals, corporations, financial institutions, governments, and governmental agencies worldwide. It operates through three segments: Retail, Asset Management, and Wholesale. The Retail segment offers various financial products and investment services for individuals and corporations.

