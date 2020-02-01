Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) Price Target Raised to $230.00 at Robert W. Baird

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) had its price objective upped by Robert W. Baird from $197.00 to $230.00 in a report released on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Robert W. Baird currently has a neutral rating on the railroad operator’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Norfolk Southern from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $162.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. TD Securities downgraded Norfolk Southern from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their target price for the company from $205.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Argus reiterated a buy rating and issued a $235.00 target price on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research report on Thursday. Benchmark assumed coverage on Norfolk Southern in a research report on Thursday. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Norfolk Southern from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Norfolk Southern has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $215.00.

NYSE:NSC traded down $6.29 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $208.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,108,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,670,205. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $56.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.31, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.36. Norfolk Southern has a twelve month low of $166.33 and a twelve month high of $219.88. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $199.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $187.70.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The railroad operator reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 18.04% and a net margin of 24.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.57 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Norfolk Southern will post 11.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.36%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Unigestion Holding SA acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the third quarter worth approximately $233,000. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in Norfolk Southern by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,351 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $651,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the third quarter worth approximately $979,000. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management grew its stake in Norfolk Southern by 11.2% during the third quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management now owns 14,113 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,536,000 after purchasing an additional 1,416 shares during the period. Finally, Cox Capital Mgt LLC grew its stake in Norfolk Southern by 108.2% during the fourth quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 10,741 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,085,000 after purchasing an additional 5,583 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.81% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

