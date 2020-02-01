Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) PT Raised to $247.00

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) had its target price upped by UBS Group from $225.00 to $247.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the railroad operator’s stock.

NSC has been the subject of several other research reports. Cowen restated a buy rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Argus restated a buy rating and set a $235.00 price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research report on Thursday. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research report on Monday, October 28th. They set a market perform rating and a $216.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Benchmark began coverage on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research report on Thursday. They set a hold rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Norfolk Southern has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $215.00.

Norfolk Southern stock traded down $6.29 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $208.21. 2,108,481 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,670,205. The firm has a market cap of $56.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $199.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $187.70. Norfolk Southern has a 1-year low of $166.33 and a 1-year high of $219.88.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The railroad operator reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 24.10% and a return on equity of 18.04%. Norfolk Southern’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.57 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Norfolk Southern will post 11.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be issued a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 6th. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is 36.36%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,037,827 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $201,473,000 after buying an additional 5,984 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 626,935 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $121,707,000 after buying an additional 18,711 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 582.7% in the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 527,530 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $102,328,000 after buying an additional 450,264 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 2.7% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 489,741 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $87,987,000 after buying an additional 12,675 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 0.5% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 450,274 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $80,896,000 after buying an additional 2,248 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.81% of the company’s stock.

About Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

