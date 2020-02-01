North Star Investment Management Corp. Boosts Stake in Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO)

North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its stake in Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO) by 14.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,397 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 679 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in Invesco Water Resources ETF were worth $208,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 29,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 2,271 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $207,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 11,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Polianta Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF in the 4th quarter worth $18,642,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000.

Get Invesco Water Resources ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:PHO traded down $0.90 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $39.17. The company had a trading volume of 70,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,363. The company has a fifty day moving average of $39.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.07. Invesco Water Resources ETF has a 12-month low of $30.85 and a 12-month high of $40.35.

PowerShares Water Resources Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price yield of the NASDAQ OMX US Water Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund generally will invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Underlying Index. The Underlying Index seeks to track the performance of the United States exchange-listed companies that create products designed to conserve and purify water for homes, businesses and industries.

Recommended Story: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Water Resources ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Water Resources ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.