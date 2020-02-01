North Star Investment Management Corp. Grows Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 7.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,284 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp raised its position in NVIDIA by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,646,826 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $4,290,273,000 after buying an additional 336,468 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in NVIDIA by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,432,147 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $249,294,000 after buying an additional 137,807 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in NVIDIA by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,292,033 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $304,015,000 after buying an additional 139,879 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in NVIDIA by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,113,251 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $193,784,000 after buying an additional 17,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in NVIDIA by 54.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,011,907 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $176,143,000 after buying an additional 358,730 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on NVDA. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $180.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $190.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co restated an “outperform” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $228.96.

In related news, CFO Colette Kress sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.13, for a total value of $1,488,780.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 165,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,012,911.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 629 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.50, for a total transaction of $138,694.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,592 shares in the company, valued at $351,036. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 51,785 shares of company stock worth $11,454,424. 4.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ NVDA traded down $9.38 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $236.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,144,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,295,389. The stock has a market cap of $144.70 billion, a PE ratio of 60.47, a PEG ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 2.04. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $132.60 and a fifty-two week high of $259.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $240.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $198.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 7.71 and a current ratio of 8.42.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 22.02%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.84 EPS. Equities analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

