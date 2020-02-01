North Star Investment Management Corp. Makes New $28,000 Investment in Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS)

North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 500 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BNS. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new stake in Bank of Nova Scotia during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Bank of Nova Scotia by 521.5% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,125 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in Bank of Nova Scotia by 91.8% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,258 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the period. Quantum Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in the third quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in the third quarter valued at approximately $201,000. 46.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Bank of Nova Scotia alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BNS shares. CIBC reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $79.00 price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Desjardins increased their price target on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. ValuEngine raised shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $77.00 price target on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a report on Monday, November 25th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.33.

Shares of BNS stock traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $54.62. The stock had a trading volume of 913,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 761,433. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Bank of Nova Scotia has a one year low of $50.36 and a one year high of $58.22. The firm has a market cap of $66.10 billion, a PE ratio of 10.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.14.

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The bank reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $7.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.98 billion. Bank of Nova Scotia had a return on equity of 13.65% and a net margin of 17.99%. Bank of Nova Scotia’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.77 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Bank of Nova Scotia will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 7th were given a $0.684 dividend. This is a boost from Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.01%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 6th. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.58%.

Bank of Nova Scotia Company Profile

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in North America, Latin America, the Caribbean and Central America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers financial advice and solutions, and day-to-day banking products, including debit and credit cards, chequing and saving accounts, investments, mortgages, loans, and related creditor insurance to individuals and small businesses; and commercial banking solutions comprising lending, deposit, cash management, and trade finance solutions to medium and large businesses, including automotive dealers and their customers.

Featured Article: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Nova Scotia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Nova Scotia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.