North Star Investment Management Corp. Reduces Stock Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

North Star Investment Management Corp. reduced its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 187,924 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 793 shares during the period. Pfizer comprises 0.8% of North Star Investment Management Corp.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $7,363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. 1 North Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 362.7% during the third quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 893 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 70.19% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Monday, January 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $41.30 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.69.

Shares of PFE stock traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $37.24. 31,088,517 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,030,063. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.87. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.97 and a 12-month high of $44.56. The stock has a market cap of $206.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.98, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $12.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.73 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 31.44% and a return on equity of 27.23%. Pfizer’s revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.08%. This is an increase from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.81%.

In other news, Director Scott Gottlieb purchased 1,000 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $37.15 per share, with a total value of $37,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $148,600. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

