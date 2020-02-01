North Star Investment Management Corp. Sells 1,244 Shares of VanEck Vectors Pharmaceutical ETF (NYSEARCA:PPH)

North Star Investment Management Corp. lessened its holdings in VanEck Vectors Pharmaceutical ETF (NYSEARCA:PPH) by 49.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,257 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,244 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Pharmaceutical ETF were worth $81,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of PPH. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Pharmaceutical ETF by 120.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 122,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,174,000 after purchasing an additional 66,917 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in VanEck Vectors Pharmaceutical ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $354,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in VanEck Vectors Pharmaceutical ETF by 115.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 52,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,058,000 after acquiring an additional 27,907 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in VanEck Vectors Pharmaceutical ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA PPH traded down $0.91 during trading on Friday, hitting $64.09. The company had a trading volume of 28,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,133. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.83. VanEck Vectors Pharmaceutical ETF has a 12 month low of $54.48 and a 12 month high of $67.00.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a $0.1729 dividend. This represents a $0.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th.

