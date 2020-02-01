North Star Investment Management Corp. Sells 231 Shares of VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF (NASDAQ:BBH)

North Star Investment Management Corp. cut its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF (NASDAQ:BBH) by 33.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 459 shares of the company’s stock after selling 231 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF were worth $64,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Dowling & Yahnke LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $114,000. Cypress Capital Group acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Tufton Capital Management acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Finally, Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $491,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.64% of the company’s stock.

BBH traded down $2.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $132.39. The stock had a trading volume of 15,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,924. VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF has a twelve month low of $113.89 and a twelve month high of $143.02. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $139.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $129.76.

