North Star Investment Management Corp. Trims Position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

North Star Investment Management Corp. lessened its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 23.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 409 shares of the company’s stock after selling 125 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $44,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 10,934.1% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,616,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,029,000 after purchasing an additional 1,602,177 shares during the period. 3EDGE Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $155,346,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 23,168.4% in the third quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 164,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,831,000 after purchasing an additional 163,337 shares during the period. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the third quarter valued at $10,003,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 37.1% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 224,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,189,000 after purchasing an additional 60,825 shares during the period.

Get SPDR S&P Dividend ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:SDY traded down $2.02 on Friday, reaching $104.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,196,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 761,929. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $93.87 and a 12-month high of $108.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $107.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.67.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

Read More: What are municipal bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.