Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $18.00 target price on the savings and loans company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 14.47% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Northwest Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company whose sole activity is the ownership of all of the issued and outstanding common stock of Northwest Savings Bank and the majority ownership of Jamestown Savings Bank. Northwest Savings Bank is a stock savings bank. The bank is a community-oriented institution offering traditional deposit and loan products, and through its subsidiaries, consumer finance services. “

Get Northwest Bancshares alerts:

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on NWBI. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Northwest Bancshares in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded Northwest Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Raymond James assumed coverage on Northwest Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Northwest Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

Shares of NWBI opened at $15.73 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 15.12 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.58. Northwest Bancshares has a 12-month low of $15.46 and a 12-month high of $18.81.

Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $117.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.89 million. Northwest Bancshares had a net margin of 21.37% and a return on equity of 8.35%. As a group, analysts predict that Northwest Bancshares will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Timothy M. Hunter bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.94 per share, for a total transaction of $169,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $584,430. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John P. Meegan sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.80, for a total value of $100,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 65,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,097,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 53,684 shares of company stock valued at $895,584. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Northwest Bancshares by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,573,520 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $274,250,000 after buying an additional 305,917 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Northwest Bancshares by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,790,484 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $190,020,000 after buying an additional 200,718 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Northwest Bancshares by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,114,669 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $51,049,000 after buying an additional 48,671 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Northwest Bancshares by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,615,219 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $42,863,000 after buying an additional 311,292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Northwest Bancshares by 346.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 533,637 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $9,397,000 after buying an additional 414,180 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.82% of the company’s stock.

Northwest Bancshares Company Profile

Northwest Bancshares, Inc is a holding company. It offers personal & business banking products including employee benefits, investment management services, insurance and trust. It engages in collecting deposits and making loans secured by various types of collateral, including real estate and other assets.

Recommended Story: Percentage Gainers

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Northwest Bancshares (NWBI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Northwest Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northwest Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.