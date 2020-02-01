NorthWestern Corp (NYSE:NWE) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.19 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect NorthWestern Corp (NYSE:NWE) to announce $1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for NorthWestern’s earnings. NorthWestern reported earnings per share of $1.07 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NorthWestern will report full year earnings of $3.43 per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $3.52 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for NorthWestern.

NorthWestern (NYSE:NWE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $274.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $295.48 million. NorthWestern had a net margin of 16.84% and a return on equity of 9.57%. The business’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NorthWestern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $71.00 target price on shares of NorthWestern in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NorthWestern in a research report on Sunday, January 19th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on NorthWestern in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $71.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on NorthWestern from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.14.

Shares of NYSE:NWE traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $76.97. 445,625 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 244,329. The company’s 50 day moving average is $72.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a PE ratio of 18.73, a PEG ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. NorthWestern has a 52 week low of $62.32 and a 52 week high of $77.34.

In related news, CEO Robert C. Rowe sold 2,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.68, for a total transaction of $151,962.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC raised its position in NorthWestern by 954.5% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 348 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of NorthWestern in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of NorthWestern in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NorthWestern in the third quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NorthWestern in the third quarter valued at about $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.89% of the company’s stock.

NorthWestern Company Profile

NorthWestern Corporation, doing business as NorthWestern Energy, provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers. The company operates through Electric Operations and Natural Gas Operations segments. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

