Novartis (VTX:NOVN) PT Set at CHF 96 by Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank set a CHF 96 price objective on Novartis (VTX:NOVN) in a research report released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

NOVN has been the subject of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a CHF 96 price objective on shares of Novartis and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley set a CHF 93 price objective on shares of Novartis and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. HSBC set a CHF 86 price objective on shares of Novartis and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Goldman Sachs Group set a CHF 113 price objective on shares of Novartis and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a CHF 105 price objective on shares of Novartis and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of CHF 95.75.

Novartis has a 12 month low of CHF 72.45 and a 12 month high of CHF 88.30.

