Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $8.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “NOVAVAX INC is a specialty biopharmaceutical company engaged in the research, development and commercialization of proprietary products focused on women’s health and infectious diseases. Their technology platforms involve the use of proprietary, microscopic, organized, non-phospholipid structures as vehicles for the delivery of a wide variety of drugs and other therapeutic products, including certain hormones, anti-bacterial and anti-viral products and vaccine adjuvants. “

NVAX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Novavax in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine raised Novavax from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. B. Riley reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Novavax in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $27.50 price target on shares of Novavax in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Novavax from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $14.94.

NVAX traded up $0.62 on Thursday, reaching $7.62. 6,692,964 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,533,841. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.00. Novavax has a fifty-two week low of $3.54 and a fifty-two week high of $48.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $219.72 million, a PE ratio of -1.05 and a beta of 1.93.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.98) by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $2.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.40) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Novavax will post -5.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Novavax by 473.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,166 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 5,917 shares during the last quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Novavax during the 4th quarter valued at about $100,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Novavax by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 33,428 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 3,118 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of Novavax by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 92,344 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $464,000 after buying an additional 13,101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TSP Capital Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Novavax during the 4th quarter valued at about $498,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.06% of the company’s stock.

About Novavax

Novavax, Inc, together with its subsidiary, Novavax AB, a late-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of vaccines to prevent serious infectious diseases. The company's lead vaccine candidates include ResVax, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) fusion (F) protein recombinant nanoparticle vaccine with aluminum phosphate as an adjuvant that is in Phase III clinical trial to protect infants from RSV disease through maternal immunization; and NanoFlu, which is in Phase II clinical trial for treating seasonal influenza in older adults.

