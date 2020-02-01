NTV Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 8,775 Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB)

NTV Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 8,775 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $349,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Enbridge by 3.7% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,917,054 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $312,810,000 after acquiring an additional 321,281 shares during the period. Zimmer Partners LP raised its stake in shares of Enbridge by 319.7% during the 3rd quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 8,327,790 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $292,269,000 after buying an additional 6,343,790 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Enbridge by 180.7% during the 3rd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 5,289,155 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $185,760,000 after buying an additional 3,405,100 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Enbridge by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,863,542 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $171,599,000 after buying an additional 400,105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Enbridge by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 4,340,932 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $152,454,000 after buying an additional 49,275 shares during the last quarter. 53.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Enbridge alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ENB shares. ValuEngine upgraded Enbridge from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Enbridge in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. Argus started coverage on Enbridge in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. UBS Group upgraded Enbridge from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Enbridge in a report on Monday, January 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.90.

Enbridge stock traded down $0.59 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $40.67. 4,494,894 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,786,990. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $39.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.66. The company has a market cap of $82.34 billion, a PE ratio of 18.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.50. Enbridge Inc has a fifty-two week low of $32.23 and a fifty-two week high of $41.26.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The pipeline company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.42. The firm had revenue of $8.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.65 billion. Enbridge had a return on equity of 8.31% and a net margin of 12.07%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Enbridge Inc will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.6119 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This is a positive change from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.02%. Enbridge’s payout ratio is 108.78%.

Enbridge Profile

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in Canada and the United States. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution, Green Power and Transmission, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and refined products pipelines and terminals.

See Also: Overbought

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB).

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.