NTV Asset Management LLC Has $587,000 Stock Position in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM)

NTV Asset Management LLC grew its position in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 110.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,329 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 1,750 shares during the period. NTV Asset Management LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $587,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MMM. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of 3M by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,134,895 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,783,640,000 after purchasing an additional 472,084 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of 3M by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 7,846 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,263,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of 3M by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 67,469 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $11,694,000 after purchasing an additional 2,125 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its position in shares of 3M by 28.7% in the 3rd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 15,604 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,565,000 after purchasing an additional 3,477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centric Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of 3M by 48.4% in the 3rd quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 4,327 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $674,000 after purchasing an additional 1,411 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.51% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MMM. Wolfe Research upgraded 3M from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on 3M from $160.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on 3M from $165.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded 3M from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $143.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on 3M from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. 3M has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $173.92.

In other news, SVP Eric D. Hammes sold 1,341 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.25, for a total value of $233,669.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Khandpur K. Ashish sold 3,362 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.20, for a total value of $585,660.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,216 shares of company stock worth $2,233,940. Corporate insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

MMM stock traded down $3.85 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $158.66. 5,738,828 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,358,767. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $176.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $168.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company has a market cap of $91.24 billion, a PE ratio of 20.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.10. 3M Co has a one year low of $150.58 and a one year high of $219.75.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $8.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.12 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 51.39% and a net margin of 14.22%. The business’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.31 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that 3M Co will post 9.53 EPS for the current year.

3M Company Profile

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

